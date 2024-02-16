Short Interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expands By 12.0%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 406,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

