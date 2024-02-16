Short Interest in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Increases By 18.1%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.23.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

