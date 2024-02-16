Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.4 %

SIA opened at C$12.19 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.50 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.