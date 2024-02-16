Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 4.2 %

About Silvercorp Metals

SVM opened at C$3.24 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.