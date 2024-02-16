Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 2.7%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.32. 422,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 868,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

