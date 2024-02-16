Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $302,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,732,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,759,000 after acquiring an additional 994,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

