SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Short Interest Update

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $603.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.06. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

