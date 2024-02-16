Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 0.8 %

SMSI opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 301,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

