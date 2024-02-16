Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 4.7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.05. 12,889,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,770,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Snap by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,777,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,203 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Snap by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

