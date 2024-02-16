Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SON traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 271,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.