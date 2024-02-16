SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.46. 30,614,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 19,555,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $896.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 23.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

