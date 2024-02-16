Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.62.

Get Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.17. 3,194,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.