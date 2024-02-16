Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. 2,767,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,317. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

