SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 24,967 shares.The stock last traded at $180.02 and had previously closed at $180.37.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $683.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

