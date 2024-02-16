Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $8.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $6.59 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $721.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

