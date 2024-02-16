Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $3.95 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a negative rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $8.17.

SAVE opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $721.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

