Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. B. Riley cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.