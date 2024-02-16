SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.00

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

