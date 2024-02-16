SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 317.50 ($4.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.66) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSP Group

SSP Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £354 ($447.08). Insiders acquired 167 shares of company stock valued at $37,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.