Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 790 ($9.98) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STAN. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.10) to GBX 868 ($10.96) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 932.57 ($11.78).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 580.80 ($7.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 620.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 675.08. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.10).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

