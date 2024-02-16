Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.03. 115,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,617. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

