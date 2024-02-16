Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.75 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

BRX stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

