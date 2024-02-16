Stifel Nicolaus Increases Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $57.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $46.86 on Monday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 433,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Construction Partners by 1,050.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 99,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

