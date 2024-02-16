StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 million, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.16. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.