StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 1.3 %

TRT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

