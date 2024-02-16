StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 1.3 %
TRT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
