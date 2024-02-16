StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

