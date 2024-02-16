StockNews.com Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

