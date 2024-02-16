StockNews.com Downgrades REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REX American Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in REX American Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.