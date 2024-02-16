StockNews.com Downgrades REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
REX stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.04.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
