StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CORR stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.