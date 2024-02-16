StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.