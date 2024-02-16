StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

