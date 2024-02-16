StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

