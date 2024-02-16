StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Biotech’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, February 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

