StockNews.com Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,148,000 after buying an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

