StockNews.com Lowers Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $68,852 over the last quarter. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 279,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.