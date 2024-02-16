StockNews.com Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $231,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,297,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

