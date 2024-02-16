Sudhanshu Chhabra Sells 4,231 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

