Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.69

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 113931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.03 and a beta of 0.65.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

