Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46), Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.8 %

SUN opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUN

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.