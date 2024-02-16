Susquehanna Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $110.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.01.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,035,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.