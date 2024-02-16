Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $128.49. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $2,271,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 165.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

