Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
