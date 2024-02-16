Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

