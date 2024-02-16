Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.52. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Insiders have acquired 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

