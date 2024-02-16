Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

TNDM opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

