Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.3 %
TMHC traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $55.91. 190,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,047. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
