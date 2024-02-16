TD Securities Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $11.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIXT. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 10.0 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $22.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 272,473 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.