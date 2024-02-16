TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will earn $7.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.36. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.17 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

