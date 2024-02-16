Tejara Capital Ltd Buys 7,972 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Ramaco Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

METC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 194,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,978 shares of company stock valued at $13,508,722. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

