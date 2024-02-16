Tejara Capital Ltd Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tejara Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,850 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 5.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. 1,547,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,721. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

