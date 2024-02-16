Tejara Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares during the period. Rekor Systems makes up about 1.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.08% of Rekor Systems worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REKR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,361,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 508,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 315,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 476,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 137.04% and a negative return on equity of 89.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

